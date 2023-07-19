Farmer, Kevin Keith



Kevin Keith Farmer of Hamilton, age 64, passed away on July 16, 2023. He was born on September 17, 1958, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late William Farmer and Eddie (Harrison) Farmer. Kevin attended Garfield High School in Hamilton and received his diploma while serving his country in the United States Army. He was very proud to be commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. Kevin held various jobs throughout his life including the Beckett Paper Co., however his most notable position was as a Service Manager at Post Browning Inc. Kevin had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time gardening, fishing, and hunting. He also had a passion for learning about technology. Kevin was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds and attended numerous Opening Day games. He also supported and attended countless Cincinnati Bengals games. Kevin's love for his family was centered around his daughter, whom he adored with all his heart. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren (Zac) Campbell ; sisters, Katrena (Mike) Engel, Renee (Jeff) Smallwood, Tina (Doyle) Turner; his partner of 15 years, Deborah Thompson; former spouse of 25 years, Karen Farmer; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, William (Gwen) Farmer and mother Eddie (Harrison) Farmer; grandparents, Dewey and Nannie (Mainous) Farmer, Clarence and Elvi (Williams) Harrison; sister, Monica Blevens; former brother-in-law, Scott Blevens and former in-laws, Dorothy, Pat, and Butch Schick. A celebration of life/visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH from 5-7PM on Friday, July 21, 2023 with Pastor Cody Smallwood officiating. A graveside ceremony will take place at Stone Coal Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky at 1PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds can be contributed to the Susan G. Komen foundation (Komen.org) or Breast Cancer Awareness foundation of your choosing. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral