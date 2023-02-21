FARMER, Elizabeth Jean Jackson



Age 95 of Hamilton, beloved wife and mother passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on September 28, 1927, the daughter of the late Wayne and Adeline (Nuhn) Thorpe. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Donald Dougherty and her two sons, Chris and Stephen. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, William Jackson and Robert Charles Farmer and two brothers, James Thorpe and Jack Thorpe. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.


