Fares, Mary Sutton age 89 of Beavercreek passed away Wednesday January 31st 2024 at Soin Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Antoinette Mazzone, husband Wayne Sutton, 2nd husband James Fares, a son Jon Paul Sutton, a brother Patrick Mazzone, daughter-in-law Lori Ann Sutton and granddaughter Shannon Smith. Survivors include a daughter Toinette (Daniel) Smith, two sons David and Michael Sutton, a sister Gilda (Harold) Rittenhouse, sister-in-law Ruth Mazzone, 6 grandchildren Brandon Smith (Nicole), Katherine Masin (Scott), Sarah Julian (Dereck), Kristin Wray (Brian), Michael D. Sutton, and Jon Sutton, great grandchildren Ellie Wray, Connor Julian, Everly Julian, Gabriel and Beau Masin. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, lifelong member of the Sons of Italy, a long time realtor in the Dayton area and later retired from WPAFB. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday February 10th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 272 Bainbridge St Dayton, Ohio 45402. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 pm Friday February 9th at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church or SICSA. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



