FARACI, Rachel M.



Age 41, of Centerville, OH, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born n Sacramento, CA, on August 12, 1980, to Jessica J. (Nieman) and the late Dale A. Faraci. Rachel received her Master's Degree in Social Work from The Ohio State



University. In addition to her mother she is survived by her son, October Dorsten; her aunts Mary Cline and Trudy Shaffer; her uncle John Shaffer and many loving cousins. The family will receive friends from 3 - 4 p.m. (1 hour prior to the Service) Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459, where A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m., with Pastor David Ringhiser



officiating. The family has requested donations to freedomrecovery.us in lieu of flowers. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net