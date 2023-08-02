Fannin (Bentley), Viola



Viola Fannin



Viola Fannin, Fairborn, Ohio, departed this life July 28 at Ohio Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by family at the age of 90. Viola was born November 29,1932, in Olive Hill, Kentucky. She is survived by her four children: Teresa (Tess) (James R.) Little, Fairborn; Enoch (Bob) Fannin, Fairborn; Betty (David Keith) Fyffe, Muscatine, Iowa; Ruth Fannin, Fairborn, eight grandchildren, Bridgitte Fannin, Jessica (Joseph) Hoiberg, Amy Fannin, Athena Fannin, Beth Fannin, Russell (Carolyn) Little, Rebecca, (Mark) Wells and Alice (Bill Weeces) Little, and fourteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Wanda Hall, and devoted caregiver and family friend, Jay Spradling, her lifelong friend, Karla Sams, two of the children that she babysat for years, that became family, Mary and Jerry Barnett, special niece, Vernadine Wetherall and several other nieces and nephews, grand nieces, and nephews, and numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Ernest Fannin, her father, Sammie Bentley, Mother, Bertha H Jordan, and sister, Della Bentley Lewis, and Bobby Barnett, bonus son. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12 noon at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 East Main Street, Fairborn, OH 45324. Visitation will be from 10-12 am preceding the service. Interment at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd, Fairborn, Ohio immediately following the service. The service will be officiated by the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fish Fairborn Food Bank, PO Box 1466, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com



