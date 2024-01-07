Fannin, Eugene B.



FANNIN, Eugene B. (Gene), age 95 of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. This gentle man was born on May 9, 1928 in New Richmond, Ohio to the late Zebidee and Myrtle (Bailey) Fannin. Also preceding him in death is his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Fannin; his daughter, Margaret Fannin; brothers, Carl Fannin, Sham Fannin, Zebidee Jr. (June) Fannin, and George Fannin; and sisters, Ruth Slavin, Ruby Macdonald, and Joyce Berwanger. Gene is survived by his daughter, Judy (John) Marrinan; son, Edward (Linda) Fannin; grandchildren, Brittany (Jerrod) Hoaglin, Sydney Fannin, Timothy (Jennifer) Marrinan, Paul (Andrea) Marrinan; great grandchildren, Eugene Marrinan, Sawyer Marrinan, and Caroline Marrinan; and many other extended family and friends. Gene's family wants to express their gratitude to all of the wonderful staff at DayCity Hospice - Jennifer, Margie, Chaplain John, Alex, Holly, Lisa, Jolanda, Lisa, and Mia. And finally to his caregiver, friend, and "adopted daughter", Charly who will always hold a special place in our hearts. Friends and family may visit Friday January 12 from 10:00-11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00 am on Friday, January 12, 2024 at St. Francis of Assisi 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville Ohio and will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com