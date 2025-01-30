Fancher, Jermaine Victor



a proud father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and cherished individual passed away on January 23, 2025, at the age of 50. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Saturday, Feb 1, 2025 at Mt. Pisgah Church, 1 Diamond Ave. Service follows at 11AM.



