Fancher, Jermaine

Jan 30, 2025
Fancher, Jermaine Victor

a proud father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and cherished individual passed away on January 23, 2025, at the age of 50. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Saturday, Feb 1, 2025 at Mt. Pisgah Church, 1 Diamond Ave. Service follows at 11AM.

HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

