FALKOWSKI, Kathy

FALKOWSKI (Turner), Kathy



Passed peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on February 9, 2023. Kathy was born on September 14, 1952, to Jesse and Delma Turner in Cookeville, Tennessee. Her final moments were spent peacefully in Troy, Ohio, surrounded by family. She is preceded by her loving husband, John Falkowski. She is survived by her father Jesse Turner, her mother Delma Turner, her son Christopher Falkowski, her daughter-in-law Brittany Falkowski, her two grandsons, Everett and Elliott, and stepdaughter Michele Hopkins. She is also survived by her brother Sonny (Marsha) Turner, Joel (Ginger) Falkowski, Paula (dec. Thomas) Matkin, and Peggy (dec. Peter) Falkowski, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy is a graduate from the class of 1970 from West Carrollton High School (the best!). She then earned her Bachelor's degree from Georgetown College and her Masters from Wright State University. Kathy was employed by the City of Moraine after college. She then proceeded to work for the Inland division of General Motors, and later at Delco Products. She retired from Delphi, a division of General Motors, in 2008. She also worked a short stint at Goodrich in Troy. Kathy was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. She is very thankful to her church family for all their support. Kathy enjoyed being a member of the Friday Lunch Bunch, the Corvette Troy Club and loved to travel with the Troy United Methodist Church (let's go!). Kathy would love to express her appreciation to all her family and friends who have been so supportive to her during her illness. Kathy was best known for the generosity, kindness, and faithfulness she showed to her family and friends. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and spent her life dedicated to caring for those around her. She had a great sense of humor, an adventurous spirit and a love for classic rock concerts and Broadway. Kathy will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Friends and family are welcome to attend her visitation on Thursday, February 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of West Carrollton, 705 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to service) at church on Friday, February 17, 2023, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Flowers and memorial gifts are welcome but not necessary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the youth and children's department at First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Kathleen (Kathy) Falkowski, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

