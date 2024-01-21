Falk (Overley), Nancy L.



Nancy L. Falk, age 87, a long-time resident of Ross, Ohio passed away at her home on January 19, 2024. She was born on March 5, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of James and Helen (Brown) Overley. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1954 and on June 30, 1956 she married Harry Falk. Nancy was employed for many years at Southwest Ohio Steel where she did clerical work. She was a former member of the Venice Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary and the Ross Lioness Club. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Tom) Licata and son, Bob (Roxanne) Falk. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. A private burial will be held at Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ross Community Foundation, 319 North Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



