Faircloth, Vanessa



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45405, with Rev. Cunningham officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral