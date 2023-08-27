Ewing, Timothy F.



age 70, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409, with attendees meeting at the cemetery gate at 11:30am. A livestream will be available to view by visiting Routsong's YouTube Channel. A Life Celebration will be held from 5-8pm on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Clubhouse at the Village at Willow Creek, 1301 Lake Pointe Way, Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. For a full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com