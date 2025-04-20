Evers, Peter Carr



EVERS, Peter Carr passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Parkinson's on April 12 at his home in Sammamish, WA, surrounded by his family.



He was born on September 13, 1957 in Dayton, OH to Martin Adrian and Frances Reed Evers. Peter graduated from Centerville High School in 1975 and graduated from Cornell University in 1980 with a degree in Biology. He moved to Seattle after graduating to work for the global environment consulting firm Ecology and Environment, Inc., and began graduate studies in Genetics at the University of Washington.



Peter was a tremendous athlete who competed in the pole vault in high school and college. He loved the outdoors and was an avid backpacker and an excellent skier, having learned that sport at Sugarcreek Ski Hills in Bellbrook, OH.



Upon moving to Seattle, he taught skiing at Snoqualmie Pass, where he met fellow ski instructor Dagmar Hienzsch. The two summited Mt Rainer, and shared their love of ski racing and hiking. They married in 1986 and raised two beautiful children, Kirsten and Kyle. As a family they continued to enjoy the mountains, and Peter went on to become an avid gardener.



Peter is survived by his wife and dedicated caregiver, Dagmar Hienzsch Evers of Sammamish, his daughter Kirsten Van Swearingen, of Snoqualmie Pass, grand-daughter Felsen, and his son Kyle Alexander Evers of Seattle. He is also survived by his sister Evie Evers Kling of Oakwood, OH, his brother Tag Evers of Madison, WI, and his nieces Jessica Bodamer of Bexley, OH and Whitney Kling of Oakwood, OH. Peter is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bobby Evers, and his brother-in-law George Kling.



As a remembrance, please consider a donation to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island NY 10306 in Peter's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com