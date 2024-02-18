Everidge, Robert Douglas "Doug"



Robert "Doug" Douglas Everidge, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 26, 2024. He was born on June 29, 1944 in Knott County, Kentucky, to the late Sidney and Dessie Everidge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Junior, Stanley, Eddie, and Benny Wayne; sisters Mary Simpson, Eula Thomas, Roba Hayes, and Anna Hayes.



Doug is survived by his wife of 37 years Linda Everidge; brother-in-laws James Spang, Norman Spang, Donald Spang, and Michael Spang; sister-in-laws Rose Lischke, Theresa Lischke, and Carolyn Howick, Barbara Everidge; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Doug proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid reader and a good tennis player. He loved the outdoors and liked to take walks with his wife Linda. Doug was very kind, considerate, and loving. He was very easy going and will be missed by all who knew him.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 22nd, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, Ohio 45410. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service at church. Doug will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.



