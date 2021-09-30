EVERIDGE, Odean



81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021. He was born on August 4, 1940, in Hindman, Kentucky, the son of the late Rev. Dee and Herma (Terry) Everidge.



Odean was preceded in death by four sister, Inez and JoAnn Everidge, Helen Mollett and



Ernestine Vasquez. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sugi (Shoda) Everidge; sons, Jason (Sherry) Everidge and Joey (Kristina) Everidge;



sisters, Lou Carol (Archie) Mills and Debbie (David) Mollett; grandchildren, Tabitha Cobb, Camden, Jayden, Julia, JJ,



Jordan, Lucas and Teagan Everidge; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Odean was a proud veteran, retiring from the United States Navy and was a longtime member of the SGI (Buddhist).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.



Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.jacksonlytle.com.



