Everhart, Roy L.

Roy Everhart, 84, went to Heaven after struggling from Dementia. Roy served in the Navy and was employed at GN for 35 years.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Sue Everhart of 49 years, He is also survived by Pam Drake and Rob, Troy Everhart and Lori, Scott LeCrates and Robin, Michael LeCrates and Allison and eight grandchildren.

Special thanks to Momentous Nursing Home and special friends Tony and Donna Jacomet.

Funeral services at a later date.

