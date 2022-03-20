EVERHART, Betty Jean



Age 85 of Springfield, passed away March 14, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1936, to the late James Russell and Eleanor Mae (Hague) Cultice. In addition to her parents, Betty is



preceded in death by her



beloved husband, Raymond



Everhart whom she married on July 2, 1960. Also preceding her: son, Raymond "Doug"



Everhart; brother, Jerry Cultice; and sisters-in-law: Barb Cultice and Margaret Cultice. Betty leaves behind to cherish her



memory, her daughter: Belinda (Steve) Whitaker; grandsons: Garth (Tayebria) Whitaker and Bryce (fiance, Maggie Ng)



Whitaker; and great-granddaughters, Hadley and Harper



Whitaker. Betty was a Southeastern High School graduate and went on to study at Springfield Hospital School of Nursing. She was a loving nurse for Dr. Sidney J. Glueck for many years, first in Springfield and later in Yellow Springs. She was an



active bowler for many years. She loved planning and taking trips all around with her husband. Betty and Raymond visited 49 states and they traveled through Canada as well. They were blessed to have taken many cruises throughout the years to see the world. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Her funeral service will follow on



Thursday, March 24 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Foster



officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Fire Department. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting



