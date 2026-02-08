Everett Adams

Adams, Everett Willard "Jeep"



Everett "Jeep" Willard Adams, 89, of St. Paris, passed away on February 3, 2026. He was born February 4, 1936, in Pike Township, Ohio to his parents Gilbert and Dora (Havens) Adams. Jeep was a dedicated employee of International, logging over 40 years of service and forging many friendships until his eventual retirement. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Jeep is survived by his loving daughters: Debora Rowland, Shawn (Bruce) Tucker, and Tami Rutledge; grandchildren: David Mollett, Holly Bailey (Art Calisterio), Melissa (Tom) Reigelsperger, Roy, Sasha, and Aaron (Charlene) Young, Greg, Brian (Kyla), and Christy Tucker, Ashley (David) Roberts, Jarrod (Nicole) Woodbury, Andrew (Ashley) Rutledge, and Anjelica (Joshua) Heath; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his long-term girlfriend Marilyn Huffman; brother-in-law John (Jane) Wright and sister-in-law Sharon (Michael) Roberts. Jeep was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of almost 61 years: Elaine Adams, his children Terrie Adams and Kristi Heistand, his son-in-law Mike Rowland; and one great-grandson Derek. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 12th from 5-7:00 p.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home where services will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Warner officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. To leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com





