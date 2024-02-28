Evans, Sheila

Evans, Sheila "Teresa"

age 69, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 24, 2024. She is survived by her husband, Greg; daughters, Melissa (Dean) Palmer and Kimberly (Paul) Viggers; son, Jonathan Parrent; grandchildren, Katrina, Sade and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Ava and Alle; and many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 11am at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd, Fairborn, OH 45324. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

