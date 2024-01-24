Evans, Roger L.



Roger L. Evans, 87, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024. He was born April 24, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Douglas and Mary (Thomas) Evans. Roger served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He retired after many years of dedicated service from the Springfield Police Department and served as Chief of Police. His memory will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Sharon Evans; daughter, Rhonda (Rodney) Jackson; three grandchildren, Brandy, Christina and Onesti and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gerald Evans; grandson, Tracey Evans; brother, Carl Evans and sisters, Erma Goodwin and Doris Kelley. Visitation is Friday, January 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bass Smith Connection, Chief Evans Scholarship. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com