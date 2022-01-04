EVANS, GEORGE

BRASHEARS, Robert C. "R.C."



Age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. R.C. was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Tiewonia (Tonnie); parents, Clayton and Martha; and sister, Edna Gibson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Jeff Rash, Regina and Phillip Chenoweth, Lisa and Bruce Pelphrey; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jodi Weaver; sister, Pauline (Kenneth) Hensley; brothers, Fredrick (Lorene), Tom (Lynn), James (Margie), David (Patti); 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his many loved nieces, nephews, and close friends.



R.C. grew up working hard on the family farm in East Tennessee. He attended Tennessee Tech University where he earned his Bachelor degree in Mathematics. He later completed his M.B.A. at the University of Dayton. Education was very important to R.C. and that resonated throughout his life.



R.C. touched many lives; he was a mentor and teacher throughout his years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he worked as an Aeronautical Engineer. He always had a kind word and smile; loved by so many. R.C. volunteered with Honor Flight, helping World War II Veterans visit the memorials in Washington, D.C. as well as with the Huber Heights Fire Department Home Safe Program, #TeamThursday. He was very active in the community and in his church. Family came first and R.C. loved his family as well as golf, hunting trips with friends, dancing, Tennessee VOLS, football, basketball, watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports or play in the band. He loved to play sudoku with Reed, Poker with life-long friends, and traveling with family. He loved family cook outs and making breakfast for the entire family on Sunday mornings. He did not know a stranger and made the world better wherever he was…truly a life well lived and he will be missed greatly.



Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m., at Aldersgate United Methodist Church (5464 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights). Following the visitation, a short service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Carla Stengel officiating. Further services and interment will be held in Lenoir City, TN. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker and



Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the



Parkinson's Rock Steady program at the YMCA and/or Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

