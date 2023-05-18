Evans, Carolyn Sue "Susie"



Carolyn Sue "Susie" Evans (Snowden) was born on August 5, 1948 in Dayton, OH. She died at the age of 74, on Mother's Day, May 14, 2023 in Burlington, NC. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughters and their families. Susie was as sweet as they come. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, kindness, generosity, and one-liners. Among her last words was one of her favorite phrases "Don't be a killjoy". She will most importantly be known as someone who loved Jesus, who overcame many challenges by His grace, and had her life radically changed when she gave her life to Christ. She was a single mother who managed to raise two amazing daughters and was like a mother to many others. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharlotte B. (Brigner) Pardo; and her father, William Harold Snowden. Susie is survived by her sister, Sheri (John) McIver of Cape Coral, FL; Daughter, Tammi (Rich) Nocon of Mebane, NC; Daughter, Dawn (Jason) Boyd of Bladen, NE; her grandchildren Nigel, Mattie, Mazie and Henry; as well as many family and friends who will miss her greatly. Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at the American Legion, 200 West National Road, Englewood, OH 45322. Funeral will be held 1:00 PM Monday at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, 160 N. High Street, Covington, OH 45318. Visitation will be 11:00 AM on Monday until time of service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

