Eugene Smith

Smith, Eugene Gregory "Greg"



Greg Smith, 82 of Middletown, OH passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025 at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, OH. Greg worked for 29 years in the Radiology Department of Middletown Regional Hospital. He served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a long time member of Hope United Methodist Church in Franklin, OH. Greg was an avid fan and supporter of Monroe High School athletics in Monroe, OH where he graduated from in 1961. Greg, loved by the Monroe community, became known as the Monroe Hornets #1 Fan! He also loved watching the Reds, Bengals, and Ohio State football games. Greg was preceded in death by his loving parents Eugene Hartle Smith and Ruth-Marie Smith (nee Gregory) and his brother David Lee Smith. Greg is survived by two first cousins Sarah Edgar and James Gregory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 23, at 3:00PM at Hope United Methodist Church, 3642 Shaker Rd, Franklin, OH. Memorial donations are suggested to Greg's favorite causes: Abilities First, Middletown, OH, Butler County OH Special Olympics and Monroe H.S. athletic Boosters.



