EUBANKS, Janet M.



Age 89, of Urbana, passed away on July 29, 2021. She was born in Springfield on August 12, 1931, the daughter of



Russell and Opal (Amos) Musser. Janet worked as a guidance counselor and teacher at Urbana, West Liberty, Northwestern and Olive Branch High Schools. She was very active at Lakewood Swim Club for many years. Janet was very involved in the Cedar Pow-Wow Activities. She was a member of the Springfield Ski Club. Janet was active in the Terre Haute United Methodist Church, where she played piano and organ for approximately 60 years. She loved traveling and visiting family and friends. Janet was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending to her flowers. Janet leaves behind her three daughters, Jan Owens (Jim Kerr), Nancy (Bob) Brex and Ann Circle Adkins (Jeff); grandchildren, Andrea Brown, Nicole Hernandez,



Jessica Owens, Jennifer Harris, Josh Brex and Gretchen Duffey; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Sharon Roddan and Rita Lamoreux; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jim Eubanks; and two brothers, Russell and Jack Musser. Janet's family would like to extend a special thank you to Brookdale Buck Creek, Ohio's Hospice, her nephew, Ron (Ana) Burns and granddaughter, Jessica Owens for the loving care they provided to her. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. A celebration of Janet's life will be held on Friday at 11:00am in the



funeral home with Pastor Tim Lehman Officiating. Additional visitation time will be offered from 10-11am Friday, prior to the service. Live-streaming of the service will be available



beginning at 11am Friday via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



