EUBANK, Patricia B. "Pat"

Age 86, of West Carrollton, passed away January 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband William Eubank in 1994 and grandson Jeremy William Bundy in 1995. Pat is

survived by her children Jana (Mark) Novy, Robin (Donald) Barcy, Roger Eubank; grandchildren, Ashley Eubank, Justin Bundy, Cheyenne Novy; great-grandson Jay Byers; special granddaughter Allysen Barcy; adopted granddaughter

Savannah Stumpff; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Newcomer

Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in Pat's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

