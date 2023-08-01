Estridge (Hole), Marilyn



ESTRIDGE, Marilyn L.



Age 91, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brookhaven Nursing and Care Center. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Estridge; son, Doug Estridge; sister, Carol Williams. Marilyn graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. She was an avid bowler for over 70 years, and involved in sports. She is survived by her children, Pam (Joe) Hanfelder, and Mike Estridge; grandchildren, Sarah Gulley, Ryan (Christina) Estridge, and Daniel Hanfelder; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hunter Gulley, Anika and Autumn Estridge. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.  12:00 p.m. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 501 7th Ave, Ste. 401, New York, NY 10018



