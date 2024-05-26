Estep, Lisa Kaye



Lisa Kaye Estep (61 years old), daughter of James and Beverly (Brewer) Estep of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2024. Lisa was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 27, 1963, and was a loving daughter and sister. She is survived by her parents; James and Beverly Estep and siblings; Greg Estep (Susan), Lori Kidd (Keith) and Jenny Spillman (Charles) along with many nieces and neph-ews. Lisa was a long-time resident of F.F. Mueller Center where she was blessed to have many loving caregivers. Services for Lisa will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to F.F. Mueller Residential Center in memory of Lisa Estep: F. F. Mueller, 2627 Ken-ton Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



