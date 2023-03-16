Estep, Kristin

Estep (Neu), Kristin Michelle



Kristin Michelle Estep, age 47, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born on December 24, 1975 in Hamilton, Ohio to parents Mike and Carolyn Neu (nee Tichnell). Kristi loved her family, and loved making her home a home as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a faithful member of St. Henry Catholic Church, where she led Bible Study, volunteered at Vacation Bible School, and served on the transition team, as well as the Funeral Committee. She also liked to knit, crochet, enjoyed gymnastics, and learning to play guitar. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Neu. Kristi is survived by her husband of 22 years, Richard Estep; daughters, Shayna (Paul) Rasper, and Jessica Estep; son, John Michael Estep; grandchildren, AnnaBelle, and Zoey Rasper; father, Mike (Nora) Neu; and sisters, Marie Higgins, and Stephanie Lesh-Farrell. A visitation for Kristi will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street Springboro, Ohio 45066. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 am, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kristi's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Henry Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Estep family.

