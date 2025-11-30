Estella Wilson

Wilson (Peterson), Estella Mae



age 97, of Dayton, OH, earned her wings peacefully on November 15, 2025. A visitation with family will be at Freedom-Hill Bible Church, 262 S. Conover St. on December 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Service to begin at 11:00a.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Full Condolences and memories may be shared at HHRoberts.com



