ESPOSITO, Dorothy

Age 84, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown, on September 22, 1936, to parents, Eugene and Dora (Wenzel) Witt. Dottie had worked in the General Office of Armco Steel for eleven years and then managed the school cafeteria at John XXIII for 21 years. Mrs. Esposito was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, where she had served on the Parish Council, was a member of the Holy Family Ladies Society and was also a member of the Sons of Italy. She was very active in church and with the school. She prepared many banquets for both the school and church. She and her husband had chaired the Fenwick Festival and served on many fund raising committees for Fenwick, as well as John XXIII. Dottie had previously served on the John XXIII School Board, the John XXIII PTO and the Fenwick PTC and Booster Club. She helped with the Fenwick Girls Softball team in the 80's and was one of the first soccer coaches in the Middletown Parks Program. Dottie loved to travel and dance, was a member of The Orioles and the Women of the Moose Middletown Chapter #183. Mrs. Esposito is survived by her sons, Carl (Patricia) Esposito, Craig "Pete" (Tracy) Esposito and C.J. (Michele) Esposito; grandchildren, Julie, Jennifer, Nicholas, Benjamin, Mitchell, Maddie & Rachel; great-grandson, Jacob and a great-granddaughter on the way. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Dominic F. Esposito in 2004; parents; and brothers, Richard Witt and David Witt. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Masks and social distancing are strictly required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII Catholic School, 3806 Manchester Rd, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



