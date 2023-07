Eshbaugh, Betty



A memorial service for Betty Eshbaugh, wife of the late Kenneth Eshbaugh, will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Refreshments to follow.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com