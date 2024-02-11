Ernst, Sonya

Ernst (Bosworth), Sonya "Sis"



Sonya passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, with her son, Michael and daughter, Lisa (Hall) by her side, after a 2 1/2 year battle with breast cancer. Along with her children, she is survived by her brother, F. Edward Bosworth (Patricia) of Escondido, CA, half sister, Kimberly Parke Kjeldgard of Greensboro, NC, best friend of 68 years, Betty Coleman of Englewood, OH, many nieces, nephews, extended family and her kitties. She is proceeded in death by mother, Mabel Bitz and brothers, Berlin, Dennis, and Larry Bosworth. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal rescue of your choice.



