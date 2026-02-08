Hann, Erma R.



Erma R. Hann age 89 of Hamilton passed away Thursday February 5, 2026 at Doverwood Village. She was born December 2, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Elmer White and Gladys Dahms White. She was a 1954 graduate of Reily High School. Mrs. Hann was married to Orville "Skeeter" Hann and he preceded her in death in 2021. Mrs. Hann was a member of the First Church of God, now Bridgewater Church. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos, and was an avid bowler. When she and her late husband Skeeter lived in Florida they enjoyed playing bocce ball and shuffleboard. She is survived by her four children Brenda Coulter, Steven (Tony) Rogers, Jerry (Amy) Hann, and Rhonda (Gordon) Perkins; seven grandchildren Dustin (Misti) Coulter, Kevin Coulter, Lee Hann, Frankie Hann, Duncan Hann, Trey (Allison) Perkins, and Meghan Perkins; five great grandchildren Mikahla, Brayden, Kaden, Preston, and Easton Coulter, and one sister Janice Baker. Mrs. Hann was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Mickey Coulter and brother and sister in law Paul and Alberta White. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday February 11, 2026 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow on Springdale Cemetery in Reily. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



