ERLANGER, Robby Mae



03/14/1932 - 02/03/2023



The Erlanger family wishes to share the passing of our truly beautiful souled mother, Robby Mae (Curry) Erlanger. Her loving smile, charismatic personality and magnetic aura will be terribly missed. Mom passed on 2-3-2023.



Born on 3-14-1932, in Athens, Alabama, her family relocated to Mount Vernon, Ohio, when she was 5 years old. It was at Mount Vernon High School where she met the love of her life, Fred Edward Erlanger. In high school mom was active in cheerleading and part of the homecoming court.



After graduation, she completed Business School and worked as an executive assistant at Cooper Bessemer. She married dad on June 20, 1954, and moved to Franklin, Vermont, where dad was stationed at Saint Albans Airforce base.



They moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1957 and resided there until 2009, when they relocated to Springboro, Ohio, to be closer to family. Mom had a 30-year career at Kroger's in Springfield and a loving marriage to dad for 56 years until his passing in 2010.



Mom was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She was each of our biggest supporters and fierce protector. She never missed a single sporting event. Mom was a proud American and loved her country and football passionately.



Mom was preceded in death by her husband Fred Erlanger, two sisters, two brothers, son; Steve Erlanger, and grandson; Austin Erlanger.



Robby is survived by her children: Vicky (Robert) Erlanger Vollmer, Linda Dolan, Lana (Tom) Mitchell, Craig (Leigh Ann) Erlanger, Elaine Erlanger, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother-in-law; Ed Erlanger and sister-in-law; Margie Curry.



Per mom's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7861500&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.

