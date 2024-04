Erbeck, Sylvia

Erbeck (Bauer), Sylvia Ann



Born September 1930 in Mt. Healthy Ohio to Edward & Marie Bauer. Preceded in death by sisters Yvonne, Mary, Thelma, brother Tom lives in Cincinnati. Sylvia married Eugene Erbeck in March 1953. Children, David (Vernita), Daniel, Amy Erbeck Jett who passed September 2011. Memorial Service will be held May 18th at St. Andrew Lutheran Church Farmersville Ohio at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Farmersville Fire Association, Hospice of Dayton



