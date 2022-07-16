ERBECK, Mary Kay F.



Age 82, died at her residence on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born in Hamilton on March 3, 1940, the daughter of Fred and Margaret (Cooper) Pieper. She married Ronald Erbeck on September 14, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church, Hamilton. Mary Kay was a long time employee of the Talawanda School District. Mary Kay was a devout Christian who took great pleasure in raising her children. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their many activities. In her retirement years, she and her beloved husband of almost 65 years enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her daughter, Tammy (Alan) Thome of Hanover Township; three sisters, Georgia (Mike) Gossage of Fairfield Township, Shirley (Keith) Moore of South Lebanon and Debbie (Paul) Hardix of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Joshua (Lindsey) Thome, Austin Thome and Samantha (John) Pellegrini; a great-grandson, Walter Thome all of Oxford and her brother-in-law, Doug (Ruby) Erbeck of Fairfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Ronald Scott Erbeck. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056 with Pastor Rita Bair officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

