Entler, Mary

Entler (Botkin), Mary Katherine



Mary Katherine Entler, age 99 of South Charleston, Ohio passed away November 26, 2024. She was born July 11, 1925 in New Carlisle, Ohio to the late John and Barbara (Mcafee) Botkin. She is survived by her children, Doug, Sue (Jim Harber), Bob (April), and David, grandchildren, Aaron, Stacey, Sarah, Josh, Donnie, and Brenda, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, sister, Joan, sister-in-law, Judy, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, son, Alan, daughter, Melanie, daughter-in-law, Melissa, and siblings, Albert, Elizabeth, Geneva, and George. Mary took pride in caring for her yard and her flower garden. She was a hardworking woman who started working at 16. She spent time working for AAMCO and Landmark in South Charleston. All in all, Mary loved her family and spending time with her grandkids. Arrangements entrusted to the Ingling & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





