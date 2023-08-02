Enright, Patricia

Enright (Gardner), Patricia



Patricia Enright, born on June 28, 1946, to Jack and Tania Gardner, died on July 20 at Bickford where she resided for 7 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, her brothers Donald and Thomas, a sister, Roberta. She is survived by her children Catherine Enright Henderson(Ryan), Elizabath Enright Witkowski (Brendan), David Enright (Noelle), her grandchildren, Zachary and Michael Marinelli, her brother, Stephen Gardner (Mary), many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity on Clark St. on Saturday, August 5 at 10:30 am



