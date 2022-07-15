ENNIS, Robert and Janet



Robert Ennis was born on May 7, 1947, to parents Robert and Auda (Thomas) Ennis. Janet K. Davis was born on November 21, 1949, to Roy and Elizabeth (Kiser) Davis. Both were born in Springfield, Ohio. Robert was a graduate of Springfield High School in 1965. Janet from Shawnee in 1968. Rob served as an Army MP during the Vietnam era. He then graduated from Ohio State in 1970. Jan graduated from Wright State in 1972. Both studied to become special education teachers and had long careers (Jan in Graham District and Rob in W Liberty-Salem), often working with students with disabilities and coming from underprivileged backgrounds. Janet later went to WSU again for her master's degree. Robert earned his master's in counseling from UD. In August, they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary. Both Robert and Janet were preceded in death by their parents. The losses of Rob's brother, Thomas Ennis, and Jan's sister, Patricia (Davis) Schemel, and aunt, Virginia (Kiser) Thompson were still felt. Rob and Jan are survived by sons Jason Ennis of Springfield and Kent Ennis with April Wagner of Urbana, with grandchildren Blake Crace, Wyatt Ennis, and Anna Wagner. Jan is also survived by brothers John Davis (Judy) and Tom Davis (Bonnie). Rob is survived by sisters Joyce Ennis (Mo Yang) and Donna Stephenson. They have an extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Aaron White, PhD officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



