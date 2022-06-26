ENIGK, DELORIS

ENIGK (Morgan),



Deloris Arlene "Dee"



Deloris "Dee" Enigk, 62, of Alvaton, KY, formerly from Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and family on June 23, 2022, at 1:06 am at Greenview Hospital. She was born December 15, 1959, in Kettering, Ohio, and she was the daughter of the late Floyd Morgan and Pauline Comer. She was also preceded in death by two sisters Barbara Burgan and Annette Arnold. Also her stepdad Benjamin Comer, step-mom Dorothy Morgan, father-in-law John Enigk, mother-in-law Mary Enigk, brother-in-law Paul Enigk, sister-in-law Marilyn Enigk and niece Amy Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Larry Enigk. Two special children Justin Enigk (Anissa) and Ashley Enigk (fiancée Austin). Also her bonus children Christa Frost, Juan Hawkins and Carlos Soza. A brother Jerry Morgan (Penny) and her wonderful grandchildren Brianna Enigk, Grayson Cox, Danielle Enigk and Lilyan Cox and a bonus granddaughter Carleigh Frost. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved everyone and always welcomed you with open arms and she never met a stranger. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, 2:00 pm until time of services at the funeral home. The family chose cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Til Valhalla Project at www.tilvalhallaproject.com.

