Engle, John W.



John W. Engle age 89 of Hamilton went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday November 9, 2023. He was born October 30, 1959 in Harlan County, Kentucky the son of the late Hiram Engle and Calvina Saylor Engle. On August 1, 1959 in Covington, Kentucky he married Mary Sutton Engle. Mr. Engle is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Engle; two daughters Brenda (David) Bright and Melinda (Tim) Mintkenbaugh; grandchildren Jonathan (Kristen Proffitt, former) Bright, Ashley (Aaron) Lisk, Joshua (Abigail) Mintkenbaugh, Jacob (Rachel Orme, former) Mintkenbaugh, and Jonah (Sadie) Mintkenbaugh; fourteen great grandchildren; and two sisters Lonnia Meadors and Della Rogers. Mr. Engle was also preceded in death by siblings Lois Engle, Joanne Hensley, L. B. Engle, Betty Gibbons, Carl Engle, Cora Engle, Loretta Engle, and Isom Engle; sister-in-law Geneva Engle; and brothers-in-law Boyd Meadors, Roscoe Gibbons, Essie Hensley, and William Rogers. Visitation on Saturday November 18, 2023 at Southland Baptist Church, 2485 Springdale Road from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor James Love, officiating. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



