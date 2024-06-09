Engle, Jane Alice



Jane Alice Engle, 73, of Yellow Springs, passed away on May 31, 2024, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born on August 18, 1950, in Springfield, Jane was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth (McClure) Young. A proud alumna of Shawnee High School's class of 1968, she furthered her education at Wilmington College, graduating in 1972, and later earned her master's degree in education from Wright State University. Jane dedicated over 35 years to educating young minds in the Clark Shawnee Local School District, retiring as a respected and beloved teacher. She was deeply committed to her family, friends, and community, often extending her help to those in need. Her faith played a vital role in her life; she was an active member of Central United Methodist Church until its closure, after which she continued her spiritual involvement at Emery Chapel United Methodist Church. An enthusiast of travel, Jane relished any opportunity to visit beaches and to travel with many of her dear friends. Well known for her savvy shopping, always with her friends, she delighted in using coupons and gift cards to snag a bargain. Jane's family held a special place in her heart, especially her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Penny Young; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Mike McIntyre; her nieces and nephews: Elizabeth (Rob) Stokes, Kristin (Dave) Oberlin, Kevin McIntyre (Ashleigh Koehler), and Kayla (Brian) Rossi; twelve great-nieces and nephews; and her uncle, Roger (Carol) McClure. She is preceded in death by her nephew, Stuart Young. Jane was a kind and compassionate woman who faced adversity with valor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Pilot International at www.pilotinternational.org, an organization she deeply supported. A memorial service to celebrate Jane's life and legacy will be held on Monday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may gather with the family from 10-11:00 a.m. before the service. A reception will follow at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com