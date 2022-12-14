ENGLAND, Carol



Carol M. England, age 83 of Harrison, Ohio, passed away on December 10, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 10, 1939 the daughter of George and Eva (Dolt) Ward. Carol worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. On September 5, 1959, she married William England and together they had four children. She is survived by her four children, Robin (late Chris) Matthews, Ron (Melissa) England, Don England, Susan (Daniel) Carson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, brother Glen Ward, and sister Patsy Blake. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Burial will take place in Millville Cemetery on Friday.



