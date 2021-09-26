springfield-news-sun logo
ENGISH, Ruby

Obituaries
ENGISH, Ruby

Age 76 of Versailles, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Indiana. She worked at Meijer for over 13 years. Visitation will be Saturday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, Ohio 45042 Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at


Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

1500 Manchester Avenue

Middletown, OH

45042

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

