Engelking, Rosemary

Engelking (Jahnke), Rosemary "Rosie"



Rosemary (Jahnke) Engelking, 96, residing in Hamilton, Ohio passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Berkeley Square, Hamilton. Rosemary was born on September 26, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph in December, 2015. Rosemary is survived by her daughters Judy Garrison (Bill  deceased), Cheryl Guendelsberger (Joe), five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff of Berkeley Square and Queen City Hospice for caring for Rosemary. Graveside services for family will be held on Tuesday, July 8 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, Illinois. A memorial service will be held on a later date at Berkeley Square. Those wishing to contribute to Rosemary's memory may do so to: Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. Mason, Ohio 45040 or Berkeley Square Activities Fund, 100 Berkeley Dr., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



