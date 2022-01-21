Hamburger icon
ENGELHARDT, Dorothy Levitt

Passed away January 18, 2022, at age 93. She is survived by her loving children, Debbie and Simon Igielnik, Lynn Engelhardt and Beth and Louis Guttman; her beloved grandchildren, Ben and his wife Jessica, Ruth and her husband Ben, Jon, Julien and her husband Adam, Aaron, Ellyn and Isaac; and great-grandchildren, Aliza, Shuli, Sarah, Yael and Nani; and her loving sister, Ann Brenner. Also beloved nieces and nephews - some she wasn't even related to.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Simon; her parents, Recha and Boris Levitt; and her two brothers she adored, Albert and Ted Levitt.

Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a gift in our Bubbie's memory to Beth

Abraham Synagogue, Hospice of Dayton or any charity that promotes kindness and justice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

