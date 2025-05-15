Emrick, Vicki Lynn



Vicki Lynn Emrick, age 78, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on May 7, 2025. She was born February 21, 1947 in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard and Anna (Acres) Emrick.



Vicki was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a hairdresser and volunteered at Garden Manor styling hair for free.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Mark Cokley; siblings, Donna Davey and Charles Emrick.



Vicki is survived by her son, Keith Cokley; grandchildren, Andrea Blanton, Amber Cokley, Nathan Cokley, Garrett Gibbs; five great-grandchildren and sister, Patricia Ledford.



Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



