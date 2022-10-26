EMRICK, Jerry T.



04/08/1929 - 10/11/2022



Age 93, of Dayton, OH, passed away on October 11, 2022. Jerry was a graduate of Northridge High School and General Motors Institute. He then served in the Army and after his military duty he was employed with Delco Products. Jerry was an active member of the Shriner's society as a Greeter. One of his roles being lead fund raiser for the Shriner's Children's Hospital. In addition Jerry was an avid fisherman, hobby photographer, woodworker, and story teller/Jokester. And nothing got in the way of watching Ohio State football.



He is preceded in death by his high school sweet heart and wife Ramona Keys Emrick.



Survived by his brother Terry (Elaine) Emrick; children Julie (James) Strunk and Lynn (Thomas) Skinner; grandchildren James Strunk Jr., Jillian Strunk, Jerrie Gurram, Joseph Strunk and great-grandaughter Annalise; several nieces, nephews and other family members.



A Gathering of family and friends will take place on December 13 2022, beginning at noon at The Kettering American Legion post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, OH 45440.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.

