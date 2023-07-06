Emrick, Dorothy Louise



Dorothy Louise Emrick died June 30, 2023 in Middletown, Ohio. She was born January 25, 1934, daughter of Seth and Nora (Elam) Potter. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; children, Karen Bartel and Kip Emrick. Survivors include daughter, Kim (Doyle Williams); daughter-in-law, Michelle Emrick; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and a brother, Samuel Potter. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Friday, 7/7/2023 at the North Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm Friday at the Breiel Boulevard Church of God, followed by a memorial service starting at 5:00 pm. In honor of Dottie, hats are encouraged. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com for full obituary.



