Emrick, Arlene

Emrick (Wheeler), Arlene



Arlene Emrick, 88 of 10 Wilmington Place, formerly of Farmersville,Ohio. Passed away December 21, 2023.



She was born in York, PA to Russell and Leona Wheeler.



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; son Roger.



Arlene was survived by her children Betty Rabold; Larry(Renate)Emrick; Renee Michael; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; expecting 1st great-great grandson.



Services Pending



Donations can be to Farmersville United Methodist Church 110 West Center St. Farmersville Ohio 45325



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com