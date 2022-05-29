EMODY-ZITSMAN, Elizabeth S.



Passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Cincinnati at the age of 81. She was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, on February 28, 1941, to the late Rufus and Maye (Cosby) Suggs. She was also preceded in death by both of her husbands: Thomas L. Emody in 2017 and William B. Zitsman in 2013.



Elizabeth is survived by her 3 children: Erika Emody (Larry Jones), Thomas Emody, Jr. (Kristen) and Derek Emody; 2 grandchildren: Lotus and Sophia Emody; sister Shirley Katter; nieces Allison Katter and Karen Patterson; and a nephew Keith Emody (Melissa).



A private burial will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum, Springfield, Ohio.



Arrangements are in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home and



Crematory. Condolences for the family may be left at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



Donations made in Elizabeth's memory may be made to Project Woman in Springfield, OH, at www.projectwoman ohio.org or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.



Adored and beloved mother and friend to everyone, Elizabeth was a creative soul who was naturally inspired by beauty, art, and music, and brought laughter wherever she went. She took many Caribbean cruise adventures with her husband Bill, but was also perfectly happy to sit with her cats and watch old time cartoons like Tom & Jerry. Her wit, silliness, laugh, and creative heart will be terribly missed.



